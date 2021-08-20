To the Editor: As could be expected, the unbelievably rapid collapse of the military and governing structures in Afghanistan and the initial near-chaos in flying out Americans and Afghanis from Kabul Airport to safety has caused howls of condemnation of President Biden by Republican hacks and even some Democrats in Congress. What an avalanche of hypocrisy! Let’s face it: The critics of the President focus on issues at the margins of the core problem. And that is the utter failure, after two decades, of the American effort to convert Afghanistan, a traditional, tribal society, into a democracy in the American image with a modern, functioning central government and strong, efficient, well equipped armed forces. While the American presence in Afghanistan, especially by non-governmental organizations, did bring some of the blessings of a modern civil society to Afghanis in the larger cities, especially girls and women, such as personal liberties, a free press, good educational institutions and improvements in life expectancy, the main American goals were never attained.
This is confirmed by a devastating report from the US government’s internal watchdog on the war in Afghanistan, coincidentally released just after the Afghan government’s collapse. This report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko - the official tasked by Congress with monitoring US government spending in Afghanistan - paints a bleak picture of the 20-year US campaign there. “If the goal was rebuild and leave behind a country that can sustain itself and pose little threat to the US national security interests, the overall picture is bleak,” writes Sopko.
For years, Sopko’s office has issued detailed reports about corruption, ineptitude and wasted money. For instance, the US set up an Afghan army of 300,000 soldiers and equipped it with the latest American military hardware. But most of the soldiers were illiterate and some couldn’t even count and therefore were unable to use the sophisticated military equipment they were given. The soldiers were also quite often not paid their military salary which corrupt officers put in their own pockets. Another example of the utter wastefulness: The US built a $36 million military base in Afghanistan which was never used. And corruption and ineptitude also reigned in the central government in Kabul which Washington tried to veneer by constantly talking about “democracy” in Afghanistan. Nothing could better illustrate the utter corruption of the government than the hasty flight of Afghani President Ashraf Ghani out of the country, taking with him $160 million he stole from the national Treasury.
It was hubris that guided the American attempt at nation building in Afghanistan for two decades. It's not a surprise that it failed.