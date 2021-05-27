To the editor: Donald Trump’s most effective and powerful political weapon has always been his shamelessness. No one has ever come close to his total disregard for norms, laws, the truth, and any feelings that anyone else might have about anything. Sexual assault? ”All lies.” Obstruction of justice? “A witch hunt.” Not enough votes in Georgia? ”Just find them. You can say you recalculated.”
Other politicians weigh their actions against possible consequences to their reputation … but not the Don. His lies about the 2020 election, and about elections in general, have proven to be a nasty virus and the Republican Party is now clearly infected.
They are shamelessly spreading and perpetuating the big election lie when they know better. Many who briefly acknowledged reality after January 6 have retreated into shameless posturing. The full court press to re-audit the 2020 race in Arizona is spreading to Georgia, Michigan, and anywhere else currently controlled by Republicans. They know that all the elections have been certified and cannot be undone. They’re doing this to cast doubt on the very idea of elections … to make people so confused they get discouraged with democracy and stop voting.
Yet they shamelessly claim to love America more than anyone! Republican leaders have no platform, no policies, only loyalty to Trump and total opposition to Biden. Obstruction is not a policy that benefits Americans. What happened to a “government by the people, for the people?”
COVID-19 is bad, and Trump’s shameless disregard made it worse, but at least we have a vaccine for it now. What is to be done about the epidemic of greed and cynical self-interest that has overwhelmed the Grand Old Party?
Republicans need a dose of truth serum. A large dose, followed by several booster shots.
Paul Kolderie
Hoosick, N.Y., May 22