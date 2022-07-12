To the editor: I am no longer of child-bearing age. I am, however, still a woman. A woman who is so insulted by the assumptions presumed by the overturning of Roe v Wade, that I can barely contain my anger.
First, I will set science aside as SCOTUS has obviously done in their deliberations. Those of us who believe in science as a valid way of knowing understand that an embryo is a developing product of conception and is non-viable outside the womb. An embryo becomes a fetus at 10 weeks gestational age but does not have functioning organs and is non-viable until approximately 22 weeks. So, at five and a half months, a fetus could possibly survive outside the womb. Birth at this premature age is fraught with a variety of potential life-threatening and life-altering problems. Medical care of these premature babies amounts to billions of dollars a year. The compromise of quality of life they suffer cannot be monetized.
Second, I will set aside religion as SCOTUS has obviously neglected to do though the separation of church and state upon which our nation was founded would demand they do. Those of us who understand that religion is a different way of knowing than science is, understand that religious beliefs vary from culture to culture and from person to person. They are beliefs based on history, on superstition and on edicts from persons claiming to have access to a higher power. They cannot be proven and cannot be examined scientifically. No one knows when or if a soul inhabits a developing embryo, or a growing fetus. No one.
My problem with the SCOTUS decision lies not in those issues I have set aside, but with the implied assumption that women who find themselves pregnant and do not wish to be, for whatever reason, can and will casually decide to rid themselves of the offending agent by means of an abortion. There may be some women who fit this description. In my experience, they are a rarity. For most women, pregnancy is a state of being that demands one’s entire focus. It is life changing. This may be in a positive, joyous way, or in a terrifying, anguish producing way. The only person who knows what is going on in a pregnant woman’s mind, in her heart, in her life, is the woman herself.
The decision to bring a human being into the world is one that is never taken lightly, even though it may seem so to an outsider. If a woman’s situation is such that she welcomes the baby, she is lucky. Still, it is a momentous change in her circumstances, requiring an alteration in lifestyle, enormous expense, and a commitment to the new life she is nurturing with her own body. If her situation is not favorable to a pregnancy, she is faced with the decision to eliminate the possible birth. This requires taking action. It requires seeking medical care that will safely remove the pregnancy. She must struggle with the pros and cons, with what her own religious beliefs are, with how society will view her decision, with how the father will react should she choose to involve him. This is her body that will be invaded by a surgical procedure, it is she who will be exposed to risk, who will have to recover not only from the procedure, but from the violence of the hormone changes that will occur and from her own inner struggles with the decision.
I know if I had had to decide on whether to sustain a pregnancy, I would have been a psychological train wreck. The choice to keep or not to keep a pregnancy would have affected the rest of my life, either way. Fortunately, I have had the privilege of birth control, so I was never in the position of deciding. (May SCOTUS keep their hands off birth control.) The SCOTUS decision should make every thinking female furious that her ability to make a personal life-altering decision has been revoked, presumably because she is incapable of doing so without the ‘guidance’ of an institution, most of whose members could never have been, and never will be faced with making the decision for themselves.
Judith Jackson Petry, MD
Putney, July 5