To the editor: Recently, someone on Facebook asked why the vaccinated were so fearful of the unvaccinated and against my better judgement I decided to weigh in. I think I managed to articulate my point well enough, and so thought I’d share it here:
We’re not fearful, we’re furious.
Furious that we spent almost two years abiding by the recommendations of the best medical minds in the world, yet the virus ran nearly unchecked because of those who thought they knew better.
Furious that when we were asked to do a bare minimum, to simply cover our mouths with cloth, something humans have been doing to minimize disease transmission for thousands of years, the virus continued to wreak havoc because there were those who thought they knew better.
Now, when a vaccine system that has been in research and development for decades, a new system that is in many ways safer and more effective than previous types of vaccine, is deployed in a global crisis, made freely available to nearly everyone, and taken safely by hundreds of millions of people, the virus still finds room to spread and mutate into increasingly dangerous variants because there are those who think they know better.
We’re not fearful, we’re absolutely furious and incredibly saddened to see that our friends and neighbors have been taken in by conmen and charlatans who have anything but their best interests at heart.
While we try every conceivable way to pull them out of a burning building, they plant their feet and sing the Star Spangled Banner, and call it freedom.
What you see is not fear, it’s anger, it’s frustration, and at the core of it, it’s devastating heartbreak.
Ezra Distler
Brattleboro, Sept. 15