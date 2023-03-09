To the editor: We have been following the exchange of stories and perspectives in the Reformer regarding the issues surrounding a young student's intention to sing "Strange Fruit" at the Windham County talent show and the choices made not to perform the song, allegedly prompted by a parent's objection. Dan Dewalt wrote from his perspective about the decision not to include the song in the performance. Other letters have followed offering more opinions. A recent Saturday Reformer edition includes an editorial by the parent, Zara Bode, who had raised the objection. We are struck by the divergence of perspectives offered in these letters and editorials, and we appreciate all the more the complexities of the issues at hand.
We (Miriam Dror and Charlie Laurel) have been training in and facilitating Restorative processes and Dialogue Circles for many years. Restorative processes are oriented toward bringing people together for expanded understanding and restoring relationships, with the potential of community building. We feel that the situation that has unfolded here has the potential to continue to create hurt and misunderstandings. At the same time, viewed in another way, it offers an outstanding opportunity to take brave steps in the direction of not only opening to such a restorative process that would include those that have been affected by the events but also to model for our community and especially our younger ones, a humble and effective way toward lasting peace and understanding.
What could this look like: Calling on one of the several people experienced in the practices of restorative process, bringing together the people involved (they can identify themselves through a process), then following interviews to assure their understanding and agreement, entering into a process, gently leading toward listening and healing. There are no imposed outcomes, only a process to be followed that includes deep listening, honest sharing, and an invitation to call on ways of knowing that live in each of us but too often don't have a chance to be practiced.
We are lucky to live in a community that is home to two very active Restorative Justice Centers, the Brattleboro Justice Center and one in Bellows Falls. We encourage reaching out to one of these. We would also be happy to be contacted for further clarification of this process and possible support.
Miriam Dror and Charlie Laurel,
Dummerston, Feb. 27