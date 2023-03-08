To the editor: I had a heat pump installed at my house in Brattleboro this past October. With electrical modifications, it costs about $14,000. The heat pump was manufactured by a well-established international company that deals in HVAC systems. It was installed professionally by a local company. The heat pump system is comprised of one compressor and three interior wall units. A walk-around determined that the best location for the compressor was at the south wall of this ranch house.
Things are not going well. On the coldest day of the year so far, I was awakened by my very pleasant neighbor at 7:30 a.m., informing me that the heat pump had made considerable noise overnight, keeping them awake. Our houses are separated by about 30 feet, with the heat pump on my south side and their bedroom right across on their north side. The neighbor stated that his heat pump tends to be noisy, starting when the temperature drops to below zero. We have different brands of heat pump.
In response, I quit running the heat pump after 10 p.m. until I could gather additional information related to how it performs. I determined that it can make unacceptable levels of noise at both 20 degrees and tonight at 30 degrees. I assume that the periodic noises occur as the heat pump reconfigures in response to the thermostat. So at this point, I can't run the heat pump during the coldest time of the day.
Due to structural limits, the only other reasonable place to locate the compressor is in front of the house, which would create the "refrigerator on the porch" aesthetic.
So, my experiment with the heat pump is not going well. Thank goodness I have a nice boiler installed and maintained by Dead River. I still have to evaluate the system's performance as an air conditioner. It is not my intent to totally disparage heat pumps - it does heat very well. There may be ways to improve the observed performance, making them more compatible with residential applications.
I am not on board with this state's push to set up every dwelling with heat pumps, possibly creating considerable civil discord. I am wondering how many of Vermont's legislators have heat pumps. What do they really know about these systems? And just a reminder, global greenhouse gas emissions are about 33,000 units. The US contributes about 4,800 units. Vermont contributes about eight units, with about 2.5 units of fuel oil.
Dan Jeffries
Brattleboro, Feb. 23