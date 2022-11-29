To the editor: We’ve done it before.
Just in my lifetime.
Lead out of everything — drinking water, paint, dishes.
Cut back on smoking.
Car seat belts.
Scrutinizing plastic. Doing away with plastic bags.
Wearing helmets.
Cleaning up after our dogs.
Recycling.
Composting.
Dogs used to run in packs. Free to run through your garden, fight, poop where ever, kill anything they could catch. Now if a dog tears through your garden, poops in your yard and kills your chickens you would probably talk to the owner and if need be talk to the town.
Why if a cat, digs in your garden, poops and sprays in your bushes, and kills birds at your feeder do we not have the same recourse?
Outdoor cats prey on wildlife, disrupting the delicate balance of species in our environment. Cats are not native to the western hemisphere.
Many species they kill are already dwindling in number – especially songbirds.
Cats have been the cause of the extinction of 63 species globally.
Only a quarter of cats bring their prey home so you never know how many they may kill.
Cats prey on 86 different species of bats. There are six species of bats in the Brattleboro area. Five of these species are endangered or threatened.
Outdoor cats live a very hard short life due to injuries and disease. They carry several diseases that can be transmitted to humans.
SOLUTIONS: Yes, it is a cultural change! Please help.
Keep kitty indoors. Enrichment with toys, puzzles and structures to climb.
Build a catio. A simple window structure to an enclosure large enough for chairs and the entire family to enjoy.
Encourage family and friends to keep their cats indoors. We expect people to control where their dog is. Why not the same for cats?
Stewart McDermet
Dummerston/Brattleboro
Nov. 21