To the editor: Hello, My name is Tara Cheney and I am a lifelong Guilford, Vermont resident. My grandfather, Harvey Cutting, was the Guilford road commissioner for 17 years and was on the Guilford Select Board for 12. My great uncle, Clayton Cutting, was on the select board for nine. My family has deep roots here and we come from strong, hardworking, families.
On the sixth Monday, preceding the day of the election, I filed my consent for candidacy and my written consent form to run for the 3-year seat for select board. I went on the town website and although I followed the directions, they were not accurate (they have been corrected). Needless to say, Tara Cheney did not make the ballot.
I want the residents of Guilford to know that my intention was to be on the ballot, for the 3-year seat. I am all about transparency as well as accountability. I think there should be a bigger representation of what the voters want. I have been on boards in the past, and I know that people often don’t show up, but still like to complain about what is going on. Recently, the climate has changed and I sense that people want to get involved and know what is going on. People want to have a voice in their town.
We have rules for a reason and sometimes there are gray areas but there needs to be consistency and investigation. I know what a conflict of interest is.
For the past eight years I have owned and run an asphalt paving and construction business, with my very hard-working husband. I know what it means to be a minority. I know what it means to be a woman in a man’s world, in corporate America or a small town. My voice and constitution are strong and I have never backed down when I feel that things are unjust. This profession along with the many challenges and successes that come with it, have given me a solid background in many things that the select board is there to address. I know what things cost, how jobs are bid and that the lowest bidder is not always the best choice. I value work ethics, morals and integrity.
My other experiences are in nursing, holistic health, counseling and healing. This allows me to be empathetic and compassionate. I am a visionary and can easily see the whole picture. Communication is key and being informed is imperative. I will ask questions and demand answers. People are hurting right now. We need to know what they need. One of my biggest concerns for the town’s people of Guilford are tax increases. We do not want them. We also do not need to lose rights as businesses and land owners.
In 2021, I won a community award presented by the Reformer as a Remarkable Woman Business Leader. This was a great honor as it was voted on by the community, my peers and customers, and I had no idea. Our company is also in the running for winning a state award as a woman owned business. I know that I bring experience, depth, heart and truth to this position.
Therefore, as you are considering your options, I am open to be a write-in for the 3-year select board seat. I will be a voice for the people.
Sincerely,
Tara Cheney, CEO, LPN, CMT, BA
Guilford, Feb. 20