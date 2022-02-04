Another plea!

To the editor: The Agency of Transportation continues with its very long term terrible plan to build FOUR rotaries between the Marina and the current, poorly functioning rotary at exit 3 on I 91. This plan has been in the works for decades — as the AOT has purchased expensive land for right of ways for these rotaries.

The first dirt has not been extracted for this project, yet as long ago as three years, Joe Flynn, leader of the AOT, told me that it is too late to change this plan. One of the main justifications for these rotaries is traffic calming — far from needed with the slow traffic on Putney Road. Another big reason for building these is they are supposed to lessen tailpipe emissions. However, the state has a policy of moving toward electric vehicles. By the time this long delayed project ever gets off the ground, what will the percentage of EVs be?

Many of us have been eagerly awaiting what is really needed on Putney Road: complete sidewalks and sheltered bike lanes. This would be far cheaper, more useful to those many who are forced to walk or bike dangerous areas in the road. The current bike lanes are so bad that I feel like I have a target on my back every time I bike — and I commute by bike seven months a year.

Please call the AOT and the governor if you think this project is wasteful and you would prefer complete sidewalks and bike lanes as soon as possible.

Nancy Braus

Putney, Dec. 29