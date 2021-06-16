To the editor: Misinformation? Jason Schmotzer calls my vaccine-questioning statement ("Don't trust COVID vaccines for children," May 21) not only misinformed but depraved, regarding what I called "gene-altering brews" and "thousands of jabbed people getting seriously injured and dying."

Letter: Don't trust COVID vaccines for children To the editor: Vaccines for children? According to the CDC, children under 16 have a 99.997 …

Letter: Don't provide a megaphone for lies and misinformation To the editor: I respectfully ask that you refrain from reprinting fallacy and misinformatio…

Dr. Angelina Farella, the AFLDS Pediatric Medical Director, disagreed, when she said, "The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC's own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they're still talking about giving this to our kids."

I respectfully suggest, Mr. Schmatzer, you stop spreading the ignorance of your own misinformation, because it's killing the children. Anyone who gets medical information from companies making billions of dollars off the gullibility of children, must be considered depraved.

Letter: Misstatements masquerading as information are not opinions To the editor: Mark Borax in his May 20 letter to the Reformer ("Don't trust COVID vaccines …

Andy Davis states the Letters to the Editor is a great place to express opinions but not grotesque misstatements masquerading as information. Sounds like he's unaware of the fact that the U.S. Centers for Disease website now reports eight Vermonters have died of Covid-19 vaccinations. He may also be unaware Vermont is one of the lowest populated states. He may even be unable to do the math that reveals if eight Vermonters have died so far, many thousands have died worldwide.

It's easy to understand why Mr. Davis would confuse facts for grotesque misstatements, because people who get their news from TV and radio, which are sponsored by Big Pharmacy, would tend to be ignorant of the medical facts. I get my news from the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Response System, which Mr. Davis should bone up on before he attempts to discredit truths that are unpalatable to his heavily-conditioned way of thinking.

Mark Borax

Putney, May 30