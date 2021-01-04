To the editor:
Brattleboro Common Sense was pleased to attend a lively Select Board meeting (last) week. We were happy to see broad consensus on advancing marijuana commercialization in Brattleboro to a vote in March, and look forward to residents weighing in on the future of legal cannabis in the community.
During a discussion of the Brattleboro Police Department budget, we were also excited and heartened to hear from Chief Fitzgerald and Captain Carignan on their vision for the department. As an organization promoting a reform to local law enforcement in the community, S.A.F.E. Policing Project, we were heartened by the broadness with which we found agreement with BPD’s leadership. They spoke at length about the need to maintain the “right” number of officers to meet the needs of the community, not of seeking to enlarge their force for any supposed crime-reduction benefits (the chief himself was quick to point out that more officers does not equate to less crime) or to reduce their force as a defunding mechanism. They also spoke of their willingness to embrace community policing and systemic reforms, and pointed to their request for an additional $40,000 in funding for additional de-escalation training (a move we wholly applaud in the community). These are ideals that Brattleboro Common Sense and S.A.F.E. Policing share; BPD being a well-trained and smartly administered police force, it would not benefit the town to arbitrarily reduce or alter its basic structure, particularly when improving the work they already do through reform is such a viable possibility.
S.A.F.E. Policing offers one such means of improving their work, maintaining their efficacy, and addressing the needs of many community members who have found their voice in the Community Safety Review Committee: nonlethally-armed routine patrols. Specifically, Brattleboro Common Sense proposes removing body-holstered firearms from most BPD officers, and having patrol vehicles equipped with interior holsters so that firearms may be accessed by officers in case of emergency. This will reduce the perception some residents have of officers as a threat to their lives and a symbol of an oppressive authority, increasing trust and respect between officers and members of the community. Facing recruitment concerns in the present climate, BPD stands to benefit from strengthened ties to the community and improvements to its public image. Further, S.A.F.E. would function hand-in-hand with the increased budgetary allocation for de-escalation training, and would otherwise not change the number of department personnel or seriously alter the department’s budget.
As of December 31, the Community Safety Review Committee has formally recommended that the town consider and adopt S.A.F.E. Policing. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Select Board and BPD to address the concerns of Brattleboro residents in a holistic, constructive manner, and make the town a better place. Happy holidays, everyone.
Adam Marchesseault
Brattleboro Common Sense, Dec. 31