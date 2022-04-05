To the editor: Your article about our roads ("'Canary in a coal mine': Roads bear brunt of climate change," March 25) was exactly what our citizens need to know. I appreciate the research, quotes from knowledgeable sources, and the honest look forward into the near-term and distant future about our roads. Now I feel reasonably prepared to discuss, consider and decide about local and state budgets for our infrastructure. Thank you Mr. Audette, Mr. Therrien and Mr. Radder and the Brattleboro Reformer for your efforts on our behalf.

'Canary in a coal mine': Roads bear brunt of climate change BRATTLEBORO — This is the time of the year when local paved roads start to crumble and dirt …

Michelle Cherrier

East Dummerston, March 26