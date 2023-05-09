To the editor: Thanks to the Reformer and to Bob Audette for the May 3 article covering the extensive effort made by local human services agencies to step in and support the Groundworks Collaborative these past few weeks ("In the face of tragedy, a community steps up"). I am writing to publicly thank the many, many volunteers who stepped forward, many of whom carried out essential jobs and others whom we may never know helped anonymously these past few weeks.

Speaking for myself, I know the impulse to help came easily, but the ongoing experience of meeting others who were facing ambiguity and unexpected grief was entirely something else.

We can well imagine that for the Groundworks clients and staff, it is only more heart-wrenching.

As chair of Religious Affairs for the Windham County NAACP, I was asked to recruit volunteers to fill in and support clients at the shelters, hotels and Pop Up Drop-In Center.

As I did so, I was met by extraordinary generosity. Members of 14 faith communities and the public at large provided daily support for the clients at the Great River Terrace and The Chalet and hotels. Others provided food or did errands, and others made sure people who needed showers were welcomed and supported. And many, many donations of gift cards and cash came in miraculous ways at times when access to other support was complicated. People were fed, clothes washed, showers were taken, and clients buoyed up emotionally. It was an enormous if heart-breaking and heart-opening effort, and I know many of the volunteers were touched deeply by these past few weeks.

Bob Audette appropriately wrote that we have emerged more unified as a community and more appreciative of the work of Groundworks and of who we can be together.

I pray you take to heart the gratitude felt by Groundworks, by me and by the community at large as we carry forward at this difficult time.

Lise Sparrow

Westminster, May 3