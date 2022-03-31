To the editor: Matt Bristol is the physical education teacher at Putney Central School. He is beloved ... and he is leaving our school. Mr. Bristol is truly an amazing individual and teacher. He is going to a new position in Northern Vermont and they are exceptionally lucky to have him.
I have two kids at PCS, who when faced with a dilemma quite naturally think "What would Mr. Bristol do?" Mr. Bristol occupies a huge space in the lives of my kids: his focus on growth mindset, his ability to show a playful side with the danSIRS (PE teachers from around the country that encourage activity through dance), and his constant, infectious smile. It has honestly taken me a full week to be able to talk about Mr. Bristol without turning into a puddle of tears.
So I'm modelling my kids and asking "what would Mr. Bristol do?" I am reminding myself how lucky we have been to have Mr. Bristol in our lives for as long as we have. I am holding onto fond memories of this amazing, lovely man. I am remembering that someday very soon we will have school dances again, and DJ Matty B can be lured down at least once a year! We love you Mr. Bristol! Thank you for being an amazing role model for our community. We will miss you fiercely.
Ruby McAdoo
Putney Central School parent
March 26