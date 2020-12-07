Editor of the Reformer,
On Thursday, Dec. 3, several wonderful people in Brattleboro helped us recover a lost wallet. We were running errands for the first time in months, and my husband's wallet fell out of his pocket. We had no idea where it was lost, so, after looking for an hour, canceling the credit card, and calling the police, we drove home a bit discouraged. We needn't have been! We received a phone call from Brattleboro Dental Care on Flat Street that a man had come in and given them a wallet. He was in a hurry and asked them to find the owner. He ran out, without leaving his name. The receptionist Googled the name on the driver's license and found our phone number. First, we want to thank the man who picked up the wallet and left it in a safe place. Secondly, we want to thank Brattleboro Dental Care for contacting us and keeping the wallet and its contents safe. Brattleboro people came through for us and we are most appreciative.
Laurie and Joe Fichter
Putney, Dec. 5