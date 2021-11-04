To the editor: What a curious article I have just read about anti-Semitism reported in the Reformer on Thursday, Oct. 28 ("Anti-Semitic actions condemned").
Curious because it talks about a Zoom meeting and all that was achieved was was a feel good story in the Reformer.
Curious because no action taken -- in Putney, no one walking out one morning to spray out an offensive message - waiting for the police??
Curious because it was stated that no one could do anything about an offensive signal on Yom Kippur, on a lawn in Townshend. Oh, my how shocking!
Bystanders- people who do nothing - please tell me no one knows who it is that placed the sign on this lawn in this small town lawn. Please tell me was this not a good opportunity for a fulsome, neighborly discussion--for someone to call out publically this lawn owner.
Please tell me we will not become a state of bystanders.
Selma Schiffer
Wilmington, Oct. 28