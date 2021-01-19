Editor of the Reformer:
The most daunting challenge we have at this moment is "subjective" truth. How do we reclaim a standard of objective truth? We think Georgia provided a way. Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia election manager of Fulton County, stood in front of any and all cameras and press willing to listen, and methodically answered to every claim against their handling of the count, recount, recount and recount. The operative phrase in that last sentence is "willing to listen." Are we? Are we on an individual level? Are we on a party level? Are we on a concerned citizen level? My husband and I are registered independents, our votes follow no party line, and together offer this suggestion: each secretary of state of all 50 states present - in a spirit of transparency and whether asked for or not - an accounting of exactly how each and every ballot was handled, when and where, and include the procedure used for mail-in ballots as well as the time frame legally allowed.
This election took place during a world pandemic crisis. One might assume our government made sensible effort to protect the health of as many as possible and thus provided for safe ways to submit their vote. This is not a radical opinion, this is common sense and common purpose. If each state did this, then perhaps, perhaps, some headway will be made towards making information available and provide access to the information so that each individual with any level of doubt may vet to their own satisfaction. This seems almost too obvious, yet, we are in a tangle of misinformation and disinformation. This is a small step towards an urgently needed course correction potentially addressing those who may still have doubts as to the viability of the election. Of course, in the end, this suggestion rests on the premise that the government providing the information warrants our trust. To that we ask this, as we inaugurate a newly elected president we ponder the idea of the original architects of our national by-laws that our government is of, for, and by the people. It is our job to step up to our own responsibility.
James and Kate Anderson
Brattleboro, Jan. 14