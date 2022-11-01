To the editor: If you're under the spell of Trump Republican fascism, this is an incomplete list of people you don’t like and want to eliminate or dominate: Black people, Hispanic people (especially ones that live south of the border), Jewish people, women, LGBTQ people, people who live in urban areas, non white foreigners, old people (there’s a fascist movement to privatize and destroy Social Security and Medicare), people with disabilities, election workers, artists and intellectuals that don’t reflect the party line, doctors and medical people that don't reflect the party line, immunologists, electric car drivers, environmental scientists, creative, thoughtful, caring people of all kinds who don’t want to live in a militaristic fascist violent society, probing investigative media that brings daylight to the fascist operation, and reality based religions that are based on the foundation of love, compassion and mutual respect.
The list grows every day because fascists need endless enemies for their agenda of fear, hate and domination. There is a fascist near you. Ask them who they have on their list? You might be surprised.
Steve Belczak
South Putney, Oct. 30