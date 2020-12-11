Editor of the Reformer:
On November 19, 2020, Amtrak announced that it was in discussions with key stakeholders regarding a possible new $4.5 million train station in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. Because Amtrak would bear these costs, the town and state should develop an expanded plan to transform the area around the station into a transportation and cultural gateway.
Area artists, sculptors, gardeners, architects, woodworkers, and passenger rail users could work together developing and implementing such a plan covering the space between the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center (BMAC) and the new station improvements currently being considered.
My suggestions for an expanded plan include a cleaning of the trackside stonework of the historic station, installation of murals depicting historic scenes on the restored wall, suspension of large exhibit banners on the wall, creation of farmer and crafter markets along the wall to promote local products, installation of gardens and walkways in open spaces, and erection of Amtrak Stations signs on I-91 and roads leading to the station. These ideas have been used for other stations.
Amtrak invests where the wider community invests so a town and state commitment to an expanded plan, which could be implemented over several years, will encourage Amtrak to adopt its $4.5 million proposal. In addition, a crowd source funding effort would provide additional funds.
Last year Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation added two new round trip trains between New Haven, Conn., and Greenfield, Mass., just 19 miles south of Brattleboro. If successful, Brattleboro would be the next logical extension of this service, which an expanded plan would encourage.
While Amtrak’s proposed station investment hasn’t been finalized, an expanded plan would argue for its adoption, thus cementing the station area as a transportation and cultural gateway.