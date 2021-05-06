To the editor: On Nov 9, a ceasefire agreement, signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, ended 44 days of war in the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. According to the agreement, Armenian troops withdrew from the Kalbajar, Agdam and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan by Dec 1.
News agencies published gruesome images of scorched earth policy conducted by Armenians before the pullout in order to delay the start of reconstruction efforts and the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced people (IDPs). Armenians burned houses, cut down thousands of trees and slaughtered domestic animals, leaving their guts out to spread viral diseases, which constitutes ecoterrorism. To this day, mine clearance activities in liberated territories face major difficulties due to Armenia's refusal to provide landmine maps. Armenia's refusal may lead to huge challenges, including humanitarian and environmental problems.
Sincerely,
Dinara Salitsky
Rutland, Mass., May 4