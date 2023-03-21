Note: The following letter was sent to the Brattleboro Select Board about the tentative decision to fund the salaries of the three new firefighter positions with ARPA funds.
Dear Members of the Brattleboro Select Board:
At your meeting on March 21 you are scheduled to discuss allocating $346,000 of ARPA funds to fund 3 new firefighter positions. I will be out of town then so I am writing to you to express my concerns about this allocation. The recent AP Tritorn report emphasized the necessity of this increase in staffing in order to meet national standards for a “ready response” fire suppression staffing on all shifts and to avoid staff burnout. These new positions will be necessary regardless of which option for ambulance transport that the town chooses in September 2023
I do not object to these new positions. Indeed I am glad that the firefighters will not be required to do so much overtime in order to make sure that the fire department is prepared for fighting fires and being first responders for medical events in Brattleboro. I only object to ARPA funds being used for what will be an ongoing budget item for the fire department from now and for the foreseeable future. ARPA fund are meant to be investments in long-term assets and to be related to long-term economic recovery from the COVID pandemic. The need for 3 new firefighters has nothing to do with the pandemic or economic recovery.
So, I urge the Select Board to amend the 2024 budget and add $345,000 for the new firefighter positions to the 2024 budget and not use ARPA funds. This town has so many other needs that can be funded by these ARPA funds. The need for new firefighters is, I believe, one the majority of the public can see is necessary, not only in this year’s budget, but in every year from now on.
Sincerely,
Judy Davidson
Brattleboro, March 20