To the editor: A common sense response to Article 22: No; simply because we do not know what it means. Abortion is legal in Vermont. Nobody disputes that. To make it “more legal” the legislators want to enshrine it in our Constitution.
The Constitution is the highest level of law in the state. It is quite permanent and difficult to change; just as we are experiencing now. Therefore, we should know exactly what it says, what we think it means, how the law defines the terms, what it makes legal and what is illegal, and where it applies. Article 22 fails on all these points.
The legislator’s response to this obscurity is that it will be defined in the courts. The courts are where you go to resolve conflict and confusion based on what the law says. If we do not know what the law says how can we use it to make a judgement?
That makes no sense, certainly not common sense. Vote no.
Michael Adrian
Townshend, Oct. 3