To the editor: As I watch the mop-up efforts by military and politicians to clean up the incredible mess created by our president, I'm sickened.
This man is a clear and present danger to our country.
Biden handlers and fellow Democrats need to get control of his erratic actions, or is this possibly what they wanted?
Clearly this debacle would have been been avoided by Donald Trump. His deliberate planning and timeline of action would be of people first; costly equipment retrieved; military last out and then rendering the bases unusable.
More than anything we could have left with our dignity intact due to his tactical strengths and utmost pride in our military.
I'll repeat my favorite saying: "When the going gets tough, the tough get going."
Linda Hellus
Dummerston, Aug. 25