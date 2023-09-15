To the Editor:
The "Kennedy Makes Appearance in Walpole" article of September 12 does what most media is doing to RFK Jr., misrepresenting him and his supporters. Susan Smalllheer writes that, a small group of supporters were at the press conference in the pouring rain but neglects to mention that more than 400 of the over 500 local folks that signed up to come to the later meet and greet event, showed up in droves despite the downpour that was still threatening to continue at the 6 pm start time. Furthermore, the article focuses mostly on the day at the farm and avoids discussing the issues that his campaign is all about. The article correctly states that Kennedy criticized the DNC's (Democratic National Committee) efforts to manipulate the primary process in favor of Biden's nomination by changing the primary rules.
RFK Jr lays out the new DNC rules in his recent article in the Wall Street Journal, and I quote: "It has become clear that the Democratic National Committee doesn’t want a real primary and is willing to disenfranchise Democratic voters from choosing their nominee.
The DNC has refused to host debates, though a vast majority of Democratic voters want and expect them so they can judge which candidate has the popular appeal and vigor to challenge the Republican nominee.
Even if candidates reach voters anyway, the party is trying to stack the primary schedule in Joe Biden’s favor. The DNC has revoked New Hampshire’s century-old status as the first primary state and replaced it with South Carolina. Mr. Biden won the latter in 2020, but he lost both the New Hampshire primary and the Iowa caucus.
The DNC has drafted rules that if candidates run in an unsanctioned primary in New Hampshire, the DNC chairman has powers to punish them for not following the official calendar. Regardless of margin of victory, such a candidate would receive zero delegates. The DNC has also drafted a plan demanding Iowa change its voting process, or it could face similar sanctions.
Further, the Georgia Democratic Party has a rule allowing it to ban from the ballot any candidate who doesn’t follow the DNC rules. The reason the DNC made the change appears to be to rig the primary process in favor of its anointed candidate, Mr. Biden.
If other candidates overcome all that, they have another hurdle: a class of superdelegates called “party leaders and elected officials,” or Pleos. In 2018 the DNC voted to remove other superdelegates from the first round of voting at the convention to limit the power of party elites to override the people’s choice. Because no official will likely dare provoke the wrath of the DNC by pledging to me, only DNC-approved candidates will get any Pleos. Their net effect will be to impose the party insiders’ will on Democratic voters. Assuming no Pleo backs me, I would have to win more than 70 percent of regular delegates to beat Mr. Biden.
The DNC seems to have forgotten the purpose of the modern primary system, which is to replace backroom crony politics with a transparent democratic process. Our campaign has contacted the DNC in advance of its next meeting in Washington, asking for a clear process in which the candidate chosen by a majority of primary voters will be the party’s nominee."
Although I can't speak to all the details, apparently the DNC did some similar shenanigans with the Bernie campaign and this has to stop now. We should not be disenfranchised. I am excited that we have RFK Jr in the presidential race and admire his experience and thoughtful positions on civil liberties, the environment, immigration, peace, health freedom, housing, the economy and much more, which are worth looking at. And anyone who really knows his work knows that he is not an "anti-vaxer" but a proponent of safe vaccines. I encourage you to look at his platform https://www.kennedy24.com/?locale=en and check out his many video interviews on YouTube, like this Forbes interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TekGBJoeZiY
Lori Schreier
Westmoreland, N.H., Sept. 15