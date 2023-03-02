To the editor: Wilmington’s Town Meeting day is coming up Tuesday, March 7 and will be held at the Community Center (former Twin Valley High School) at 1 School Street for the first time in several years. Town Meetings originated in early New England towns when people gathered to discuss and decide upon all matters that impacted their community. That simple description doesn’t adequately outline the unusual opportunity that Town Meeting offers voters to come together and hear the Select Board explain the proposed budget and numerous articles (32!) about budget and other issues. I hope that many voters will attend and stay through all articles – the last two propose doing away with Town Meeting entirely in favor of voting only by ballot. Personally, I value in-person accountability from our Select Board and will be voting against those articles.
Meg Streeter
Wilmington, Feb. 28