To the editor: In the U.S.A. in 2019 (the most recent year for which data is available) cars and trucks killed more than 36,000 people, of whom about 7,000 were walking or riding a bicycle. Reducing the speed of cars and trucks saves lives. Using police to enforce the speed limit is problematic in light of racist officers' tendency to shoot and kill unarmed drivers of color. There is a simple solution to both problems: automatic speed cameras. Last year, a poll found that 78 percent of New York City residents support adding more speed cameras in school zones. These cameras are used in rural parts of the U.S.A. and Europe.
Please join me in contacting Local Motion and asking them to make this a priority. According to the group's web site, Local Motion is “Vermont's statewide advocate for active transportation, vibrant communities, and safe streets. Our mission is simple: to bring walking and biking within reach for all Vermonters.” The group employs 13 people.
If you live in Dummerston, please join me in contacting the Select Board and asking them to reduce the speed limit on Middle Road in the area of Dutton Farm Road from 35 to 25. There have been too many crashes in this area.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, June 6