To the editor: For democracies to work, voters need to be informed on both the issues and the candidates. That’s not easy to figure out most of the time, so too many people vote based on political party, or whether they know the candidate, or whether someone they know has recommended the candidate. It’s pure chance whether that turns out to be the best candidate.
The current competition for Vermont’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives comes at a time when the political situation in Washington is dangerously out of control. We in Vermont have the opportunity to send to Washington an excellent candidate, someone with demonstrated experience, courage, loyalty, and dedication, someone respected and admired by those with whom the candidate has worked. This person is Becca Balint. None of the other candidates have accomplished anything close to what Becca has done. Her caucus colleagues unanimously elected her to lead the Vermont Senate. She passed the strongest reproductive laws in the country and the first gun safety legislation in Vermont history. She spearheaded a record investment in housing. In short, Balint has already tackled several of the important issues that await our Representative in Congress, issues that need the courage, passion and knowledge she has already demonstrated.
Please vote for Becca Balint. It is important to get this election right.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, July 18