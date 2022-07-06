To the editor: I find it troubling when I hear people say we must elect a woman to Congress to replace Peter Welch who is running for Senate. I do not believe in voting for a person because of their race, religion, sex or any other reason other than they are the best candidate for the job. I truly believe that Molly Gray is the best candidate for the job. She is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary that has roots in rural Vermont and understands rural Vermonters. She is extremely qualified both in her education and in her work experience.
I have listened to some of the debates and I am trouble by some of what I have heard Becca Balint say. I served in the Senate with Becca and did not experience the leadership skills that she claims to have. In 2019 I asked Becca at least three or four times for a one-on-one discussion as I wanted to discuss some of the policy passed and proposed in the Senate that I found bias. Every time I asked, she said that she would catch up with me. She never did. I then went to the Pro-Tem Tim Ashe and told him that I had asked Becca for a meeting several times and it had not happened. Ashe said forget about Becca, she is focused on other things. The other things seemed to be her own self promotion and not focusing on her job as the leader of the Democratic Caucus in the Senate.
In 2020 when the pandemic shutdown hit, my wife and I had recently purchased the farm that had been in my family since the early 1800s. The bed-and-breakfast that we had just opened on Jan. 1, 2020 was closed down by COVID, as was the masonry business that I have operated for over 30 years. We had just taken on a major debt load to purchase the farm and the COVID shutdown put my family in a financial emergency. I sent a message to both Ashe and Balint letting them know that I would be missing some meetings and floor time in the Senate to deal with my family emergency. Ashe sent me back a message that said, do what you need to do. I never heard one word from Becca. The Senate leadership totally failed me as neither of them bothered to let the chairs of the committees that I served on know what was happening with my life and that I would be missing some meetings. It was one of the darkest and toughest times in my entire life, and I never once heard from Becca. This led to what I considered an insensitive, insulting and micro-aggressive comment by the chair of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee about me missing meetings. Instead of leadership stepping up and addressing the derogatory remark, they both let it pass.
I served in the House of Representatives for eight years under some exemplary leaders. I did not see any of those qualities from Becca. The only thing I saw that resembled leadership was that Becca did set up caucuses, including the off-campus caucuses that I considered illegal as they were only open to Senate members. Under her so-called “proven leadership,” Vermont continued to get more unaffordable, including the new policy on vehicle inspection that is a severe hardship for poor people who cannot afford to buy a new car every couple years.
Becca claims to be about social justice and inclusivity, but I was treated as an outsider and Becca’s bias towards me and my people seemed clear. She clearly does not appreciate or accept rural people and our culture. But that was not the most disturbing thing that I saw from Balint. On two different occasions I saw her openly mocking a state employee who had testified before her committee. The first time I didn’t think that much of it, as it was in the Senate Institutions committee with only senators and staff present. But the second time I saw her do it was in the hall in front of the Senate Institutions committee room and I was literally so disgusted that I turned and walked away. I will not use the name of the person that she was mocking to protect them from insult but the incident is as clear in my mind today as it was that day.
The state of Vermont gets one representative in the U.S. Congress and we cannot afford to send anyone who will not represent all Vermonters. Molly Gray is the person that I trust to represent all Vermonters and from my perspective she is by far the most qualified and our best chance at solid representation and true leadership. Please join me in supporting Molly Gray for U.S. Congress.
John S. Rodgers
West Glover, June 27
Rodgers served in the Vermont House of Representatives from the Orleans-Caledonia 1 district from 2003 to 2011, and in the Vermont Senate from the Essex-Orleans district from 2013 to 2021.