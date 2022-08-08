To the editor: Vermonters care about affordable housing, education, reproductive rights, school safety, wages, civil rights and the polarization of our country and in Congress. Becca Balint worked tirelessly and continually for affordable housing, for solutions to climate change issues and reproductive rights. She listens.
All parties in the State Senate voted for Becca as president of the State Senate. She has proven her ability to bring together leaders of all parties. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Budget Committee, endorsed Becca. She knows where the money is needed. In addition, she is an advocate for supporting our students, the mental health crisis in our state, providing for health options for those who cannot afford health insurance and for addressing the infrastructure issues caused by flooding. Becca is an advocate for all working people, the homeless, youth and the elderly.
Both candidates are qualified leaders but at this time with our country in crisis, my choice is Becca Balint. She has the ability to bring people together. She has demonstrated success. She has your back and mine too.
Alice Miller
Shaftsbury, Aug. 4