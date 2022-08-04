To the editor: One of the great things about being a Vermonter is the ability we each have to make an impact, within our communities, within the state, and in the country. Our opportunity to send Becca Balint to the U.S. House of Representatives is a prime example of this. Her endorsements from Bill McKibben, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, the LGBTQ Victory Fund, American Federation of Teachers, IBEW and many other national unions underscores the potential power of sending this openly gay, avid environmentalist, Jewish, gun safety advocate, and extremely effective bridge-builder, to represent us in Washington.
Amidst so much devastating news, Becca offers a rare glimmer of hope.
Let's get her to Congress!
Maria Basescu
Putney, July 29