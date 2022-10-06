To the editor: I’m proud to support Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison in their races for Windham State Senate.
In the years I’ve known Nader — as a state trooper and state representative — I’ve seen his thoughtful, compassionate, and inquisitive approach. He will be dedicated to his constituents, listen with an open mind, and serve with integrity.
Wendy is passionate about good government and using her skills to help Vermonters. As a leader with the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust and on transportation and municipal issues, I’ve seen Wendy collaborate with residents and businesses to skillfully solve problems.
Nader and Wendy bring a powerful combination of life experience and leadership skills to the table. This dynamic team will represent us well in Montpelier.
Sen. Becca Balint
Brattleboro, Sept. 29
Balint, the state Senate President Pro Tem, is the Democratic nominee for the open U.S. House of Representatives seat from Vermont.