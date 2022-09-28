To the editor: Politicians often like to pretend that it is only good and evil. This helps them give false choices to the public. This is happening recently in Vermont's congressional election.
Candidate Becca Balint wanted money, and she thought it a good fundraising tactic to ask for donations while claiming her opponent is "anti-choice."
I am the person she is trying to stick that label on. She is incredibly misleading.
Here's why: To be clear, I am for protecting more than 99 percent of choices about abortion, i.e. for all abortion choices prior to the independent viability of the child. And like most people, even those of us who consider themselves very pro-choice, I believe there are some rare and reasonable exceptions that should be handled by regulations at a state level. While the extremes of both sides say X percent of people are pro-life or choice, they're both leaving out of the conversation the vast majority of us who have thoughtful considerations that enable us to see the need for some nuance and openness in the discussion.
Even concerned pro-lifers will grant exceptions for rape, incest or if the mother's health is in jeopardy. And even a strongly-rooted pro-choicer — like me — believes there are valid considerations to be made for children who can survive outside the mother's womb. In fact, 86 percent of Americans believe that a child becomes a person when they can live outside of the mother independently, according to a YouGov poll this year.
I think Balint doesn't understand that 86 percent of people is an enormous middle ground — many of whom feel dismayed by the polarized, black-and-white fundamentalism on the extremes which wants us to fit into an oversimplified binary logic of "fully against" or "fully in favor" of one side or the other.
My wife gave birth to our second son this May. It is still incredibly fresh in my heart that pregnancy — and birth — and raising young children is an enormous responsibility, one that falls on women, especially. Seeing this, living it at this moment, I would not wish parenthood to be a choice forced on anyone who isn't ready or able to take care of their babies. It is also fresh in my mind how elated we were in the last trimester when the time came when we knew our baby could survive outside of the womb. I can acknowledge that both choices over our bodies and protecting children able to live outside the womb are sacred responsibilities.
At first, I realized that Balint was creating a self-serving and false narrative on this issue. Then I realized that she didn't think she was lying. She is just not accustomed to seeing the nuance and complexity here, so, therefore, to her, someone like me can only fit in one of two boxes: either fully with her or fully against her. It's the same style of thinking that says, "You're either with the terrorists or with us." Sometimes politicians aren't just pretending it is only good and evil on a subject; sometimes (even more in our dysfunctional and polarizing two-party system), they actually believe it. That's even worse!
When I saw this dynamic, I realized my anger was misplaced. I realized how happy I am to be giving the middle 80 percent of Vermonters a voice. Those of us who can honor both choice and life is now being honored and given a choice.
Liam Madden
Bellows Falls, Sept. 21
Madden is the Republican nominee for the open U.S. House seat from Vermont.