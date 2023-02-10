To the editor: If the "do gooders" somehow succeed in getting this short sighted proposal passed, let's consider the effects it may have on a problem tenant.

Groups have mixed reactions on just-cause eviction proposal BRATTLEBORO — A proposal to amend the town charter to require "just-cause evictions" is gett…

The way things work now, the landlord would give the tenant notice of termination of his or her lease effective on an given date. The tenant would have time to consider the next move and, because there is no issue to dispute, the tenant's credit history would not be harmed. Consequently, the tenant, with no bad credit history, would have a decent chance of finding another place to live.

If the ban on no-cause passes, the landlord would be forced to litigate for cause and that certainly would have an adverse impact on the tenant's credit history. The way landlords are scrutinizing applicants these days, a tenant with legal action on his or her record would have little chance of being approved for a storage vault or a dog house, let alone an apartment or house. This is the unintended consequence of this proposal which actually hurts tenants rather than helping them.

I urge voters to vote this proposal down and leave things the way that they are benefiting both the landlord and tenant.

Hugh W. Barber

Brattleboro, Feb. 4