To the editor: Windham County voters will have an opportunity to select two outstanding candidates for assistant judge in next week's election.
Monty Barnett already serves our county with real dedication and integrity in that post, and he deserves the chance to bring those same Vermont values back to the office for another term. In addition, with the other position now about to be filled by someone new, Monty's experience in the intricacies of the ongoing duties will let him serve as an important mentor for that individual.
Carolyn Partridge certainly has all the qualities one could hope for as the person to fill that other assistant judge slot and to immediately start working productively with Monty and the court. Her years as one of the most respected committee chairs in the Vermont House required her to work cooperatively with members of all parties and administrations. She also has had to consider hundreds of budgetary and judiciary related bills over that time — both important as experience for this post. Both she and Monty deserve your vote for these important positions!
Richard Marek
Newfane, Oct. 31