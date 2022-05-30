To the editor: The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) is gearing up to grant $20,000 to an entrepreneur through the annual Windham County Economic Development Program (WCEDP) Business Plan Competition.
WCEDP was created to help relieve the economic impact of over $60 million in annual lost wages due to the closure of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant. Since the program launched, WCEDP funds have helped existing businesses, reinforced economic development infrastructure, and generated new businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities.
In the “Great Resignation” people are taking a hard look at what they do to earn a living. Per the 2020 U.S. Census, there were 5,257 residents operating as sole proprietors in Windham County, and another 1,664 businesses with employees. If you aspire to be your own boss, the BDCC is excited to help you start.
Come share your business growth/start up idea at a Quick Pitch event held on: June 8, Flat Iron, Bellows Falls; June 9, Trial 87, Dover; June 16, River Garden Marketplace, Brattleboro; June 23, New American Grill, Londonderry.
Semifinalists will be selected from the pool of participants who fill out an application and pitch their idea at one of these events. We encourage businesses to apply who need to accelerate the next phase of growth. We also invite anyone in the Windham Region with a business idea to fill out an application. Visit us at www.Brattleborodevelopment.com/2022-business-plan-competition and come pitch your business idea!
Nathaniel "Natty" Hussey
BDCC Director of Business Acceleration
Brattleboro, May 23