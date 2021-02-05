Editor of the Reformer: Soon it will be March 2 -- Prepare to vote in the Town Meeting Day and Windham Southeast School District elections.
First, register to vote or make sure you are registered.
You can do that online by using the voter registration page at https://olvr.vermont.gov/ and you can request your ballots at My Voter Page, https://mvp.vermont.gov/.
If you encounter problems logging in, please contact your town clerk. For the Brattleboro Town Clerk, phone 251-8157 or email townclerk@brattleboro.org
Strongly consider voting by absentee ballot to potentially reduce exposure to COVID-19. Every step we take as a community will help us all in the long run and voting absentee is a safe, secure, and effective way to cast your vote.
Then, do research.
In Brattleboro, there are three (3) Select Board seats to be filled. “Brattleboro Select Board candidates announced," 1/26/2021. "Stroud leaves race, citing medical diagnosis," 2/4/2021. Check iBrattleboro.com where candidates have been answering questions posed by the site administrator; look for “Brattleboro Selectboard Candidate Interview…”
The Brattleboro Ballot will also ask voters to consider some important questions:
Whether the voters allow the regulated retail sale of cannabis?
Whether the Town may adopt future Charter changes by majority vote of Town voters if those changes were authorized by another municipality?
Whether the town would withdraw from the Windham Southeast School District and
Whether the voters would approve the other towns in the District to withdraw?
Town Manager Peter Elwell explained that the Charter change action would “modify our charter to say that we could draw upon provisions in any other municipal charter in Vermont that make sense to us, that we think would be beneficial to Brattleboro, and make that part of our charter by a future vote by the people of Brattleboro without having to go to Legislature and ask for its approval," "Charter change envisions more governmental flexibility," 1/25/2021.
The question concerning withdrawal from the unified school district, Chris Mays, "Merger break pitched for WSESD," 1/7/2021 as well as the school district budget have been covered by local media. "WSESD board OKs budget with 'modest' increase," 1/27/2021.
The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet remotely at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, via Zoom to discuss the FY ‘22 Budget.
Finally, follow the instructions in your ballot package and vote absentee. Return your ballots by mail or use the drop box in the Municipal Building parking lot. There will be no in-person early voting in Brattleboro.
In-person voting on March 2 will be held at the American Legion, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks will be required to be worn to vote indoors, and voters need to leave ample time due to social distancing requirements.