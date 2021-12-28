To the Editor: Did you notice what happened earlier this month? Something monumental for Brattleboro, Windham County and all of Vermont! Someone small in stature but with a great force of will announced that she was running for the United States Congress.
I am so thrilled that our State Senator, Vermont Senate Pro Tem, Becca Balint, is running for Congress.
She has the smarts, the skills, the experience – and the track record.
There can be no doubt in anyone’s mind that she can do this job, as she is the candidate with deep legislative accomplishments to her credit. From her meteoric rise from freshman State Senator to Senate Pro Tem, Becca has shown more than competence -- she glows with star power leadership! Becca is the consummate dealmaker and coalition builder, bringing hearts and minds together for a common purpose. But also, she is the person you can trust to have a quiet conversation about your personal concerns – and she will listen!
Another beautiful part is that she wants to continue to serve us -- she’s committed to public service and she’s volunteered to go to Washington to work for all of us Vermonters -- And to work for the needs of the country as a whole.
Becca is smart, young, female and LGBTQ - a new kind of leader for our state and country. She will represent all of us! As a former teacher and mother of two, Becca understands the needs of parents, children and schools. As President Pro Tem of the Senate, she has identified and prioritized the needs of the people of Vermont and orchestrated the ways federal funding should be spent – by Vermonters and for Vermonters. Balint is a proven leader who we can trust to represent us well in these challenging times.
But wait it gets better -- we can all participate.
The best part is that we all can be in this together, supporting her candidacy confident that we will be sending our best and brightest to Washington DC; because Becca is a winner -- Becca can win this race and go on to represent us all!
Let’s all reach out to her campaign and tell her that just as she has been supporting us, we are supporting her now. Go to BeccaBalint.com to sign up, donate, volunteer!
If you’ve ever met Becca, seen Becca, heard Becca -- you know her campaign will be a phenomenon and you know that her effectiveness in Congress will be awesome – if you haven’t seen her in action, please seek her out! She is indeed the candidate you want to have a beer with!
This is our opportunity for all of us to send Becca Balint to the United States Congress to represent Vermont.
Elizabeth S. McLoughlin
Brattleboro, Dec. 20