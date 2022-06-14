To the editor: I am supporting State Senator Becca Balint in the August Democratic Primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch in the U.S. House of Representatives. Becca is courageous, hard-working, and a coalition-builder. Her record as our Windham County State Senator proves that she gets things done and is respected by her colleagues, as evidenced by the fact that she was elected unanimously to be the president of the Vermont Senate.
I first came to know Becca when we were early members of GunSense VT, a grassroots organization dedicated to passing gun safety legislation in Vermont. At that time there were no gun safety laws in our state. She went on to become one of our elected senators in Montpelier, and in that capacity she championed laws for reproductive rights and gun safety, among others. She has worked hard every day to fight for the needs of Vermonters. Becca is compassionate and tough. She knows who she is and she will not cave to pressure from anyone. She leads with integrity and a belief in the common good.
Our democracy is in trouble. Now more than ever we need a representative in Washington who has the courage to stand up to the forces that imperil our democracy. That is a difficult job. We need a person with depth of life experience and professional skill. My choice is Becca Balint and I hope she will be your choice too. Please vote for Becca in the Democratic Primary on or before August 9, and again in November.
Connie Baxter
Dummerston, June 9