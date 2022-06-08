To the editor: When Becca Balint was launching her first run for Vermont Senate, some years ago, my wife Christie Herbert and I had the distinct pleasure of hosting a meet and greet gathering for Balint at our house in Dummerston.
Supporting Balint was an easy decision back then, seeing how well suited she was for political leadership at the state level as a Senator. The decision now for us voters is equally clear. Becca Balint deserves our primary vote on Primary Election Day, August 9, to send her to the general election contest in November to be our next Congressperson in the U.S. House of Representatives.
I believe it is crucial that we elect the person most qualified to represent and serve us. Becca Balint — an experienced legislator with a sterling reputation is the obvious choice. Becca Balint, our President of the Senate, who was unanimously elected to that position by her colleagues, from every political persuasion. She is universally respected, trusted, and relied on to do the work. Becca Balint has proven that she can get things done in our Legislature, and I know she is the one who is ready to deliver for Vermont in Congress.
The challenges we face as a state and as a nation have rarely been greater, and the divisions among us have rarely been deeper. We are a nation in the midst of multiple crises: a pandemic in its third year, rampant economic inequality, a climate on fire and our democracy on the edge of collapse. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect an individual with experience, integrity, passion and a deep understanding of the complex issues and problems we face here in Vermont and around the country.
I trust Becca Balint to defend our democracy and fight for Vermont in Washington. I urge you to vote on August 9 for the best qualified candidate in this Primary, Becca Balint.
Bill Conley
Dummerston, June 1