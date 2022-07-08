To the editor: When I heard that my state senator was running for U.S. Congress, my first thought was: how can I help?
And I think that tells you something about Becca Balint: her commitment, energy, and integrity are infectious and inspiring.
I'm not much for politics as usual — so much posturing and deception — but Becca is an entirely different kind of politician. First of all, she's real. What you see is what you get. Talking to Becca is a breath of fresh air.
Speaking of talking: Becca listens. Fully. And she absorbs what she hears, and takes action. She's not one of those politicians who only listens to manipulate. Listening is central to Becca's politics: bringing people's voices to the halls of power is the core of what she's about. And wow, do we need that right now.
The only person in Vermont politics that I could compare Becca to — and compare is maybe not the right word, since they are both so much themselves that no one could be compared to them — is Bernie. While they are different in so many ways, they share something central that is so incredibly rare in politics: a deep, authentic commitment to making the world better for people. Like Bernie, Becca is a fighter, doggedly committed to the work. And like Bernie, she speaks to everyone, not just a narrow constituency.
I want Vermonters across the state to know what a special opportunity we have with this election. It's not just that one candidate is better — though Becca certainly stands out from the field in all the traditional ways, from her strong legislative leadership experience to her "off the charts diplomatic skills" (to quote political journalist John Walters). No, it's much deeper than that. In electing Becca, we have an opportunity to send a real person to Congress, someone who is true to herself, true to Vermonters, and, most importantly, can fight like hell for the soul of this country.
Early voting is happening now — let’s send Becca to Congress!
Rebecca Huenink
Saxtons River, July 1