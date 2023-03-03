To the editor: I wanted to take a moment to reach out and express my feelings about comments made last night (March 1) by a couple of teachers, a parent, and a student about the middle school being "A train wreck."
I believe the staff at Bellows Falls Middle School has done a tremendous job this year given the challenges we have all faced this year. You, the staff, are to be commended for your dedication to the students of Bellows Falls Middle School and your perseverance to ensure they continue to receive a high-quality education along with the emotional support they need. Our students are fortunate to have such a dedicated staff.
Andrew Haas
Superintendent of Schools
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union