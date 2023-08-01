To the editor: Regarding the photo and caption that accompanied the Brattleboro Historical Society story profiling Carol Lalotte ("It's not all fun and games for recreation director") in the Saturday edition, July 29, I offer the following detail. Carol is identified as “behind the man in a wheelchair.” That man is Ben Underhill. He contributed greatly to the recreation department and to the quality of life in Brattleboro in general. I think he deserves to be remembered by his name.
Tom Nunziata
Brattleboro, July 29