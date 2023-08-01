Ribbon Cutting West River Park

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of West River Park in 2012. Recreation Director Carol Lolatte (in white shirt) is standing behind Ben Underhill, head of fundraising for the West River Park Committee.

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: Regarding the photo and caption that accompanied the Brattleboro Historical Society story profiling Carol Lalotte ("It's not all fun and games for recreation director") in the Saturday edition, July 29, I offer the following detail. Carol is identified as “behind the man in a wheelchair.” That man is Ben Underhill. He contributed greatly to the recreation department and to the quality of life in Brattleboro in general. I think he deserves to be remembered by his name.

Tom Nunziata

Brattleboro, July 29