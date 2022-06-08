To the editor: I proudly support Nader Hashim in his run for a seat in the Vermont State Senate. As a former state representative in the Vermont House, having served as a state trooper and as a BIPOC Vermonter, Hashim has a uniquely broad perspective on the issues we face in Windham County and throughout the state.
His genuine interest in learning from his community and addressing concerns are clear in his pursuit to hear from as many soon-to-be constituents as possible about the issues most important to them.
As a Representative in the Vermont House for Windham District 4, Hashim has a proven progressive track record. He's worked to address systemic racism, to increase protections for people experiencing domestic violence, to protect reproductive rights, to bring more rehabilitative approaches to our criminal justice system and to address the climate crisis by holding polluters accountable. Hashim will dive right back in at the State House — leading with great integrity and with eyes and ears wide open as our next Senator from Windham County.
I encourage all my friends and neighbors in Windham County to vote for Nader Hashim on August 9 in the primary election, and November 8 in the general election.
Libby Bennett
Brattleboro, May 30