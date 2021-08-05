To the editor: Jewish Communities of Vermont expresses our dismay at the decision by Ben & Jerry’s, the company loved by Vermonters for many great reasons, to discontinue selling ice cream in the West Bank.
The company’s decision constitutes a surrender to ongoing and aggressive pressure from extreme anti-Israel groups. The company is voluntarily cooperating with economic bullying, led by the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement — an anti-Israeli movement with anti-Semitic undertones.
The decision harms both Palestinians and Israelis. Depriving individuals of terrific ice cream and eliminating jobs for Palestinians (that pay Israeli wages, which are much higher than in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority) benefits no one.
Especially at a time of opportunity with a new government in place with diverse representation, including Arab leaders, this decision seems ill advised. Not only does the decision not promote peace or a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it strengthens those who oppose reconciliation between the two peoples and who call for the destruction of the state of Israel.
We call on Ben and Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever to reject this decision, to disavow the BDS movement and to invest in the many efforts to bring Israelis and Palestinians together to build an atmosphere of peace and cooperation. Peace will be achieved only through dialogue, not boycotts.
Rick Gordon
Jewish Communities of Vermont
Burlington, July 29