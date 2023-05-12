To the editor: This year is the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Endangered Species Act, and one of its greatest success stories is itself imperiled by the Biden Administration's delay and apparent unwillingness to act.
In Montana, hunters can kill as many as 20 wolves each (10 by gun and 10 by trap). They can use neck strangulation snares, leghold traps, bait, and calls to lure wolves to their death.
In Idaho, there are no limits. Even wolves in Yellowstone National Park have been frequently lured out of the park's protection to their deaths.
The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and continues to delay action that would stop it.
In August of 2021, Dan Ashe (the former director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Obama) wrote a Washington Post op-ed urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves as permitted under the Endangered Species Act. Mr. Ashe outlined exactly why she should act and under what authority. He followed up in December of that year with a letter signed by directors of zoos and aquariums in his role as CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Late last year, another former director of the USFWS -- Jaime Clark (the former director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Clinton) -- joined Mr. Ashe and urged Secretary Haaland to immediately protect wolves in the Northern Rockies.
Hundreds of conservation biologists and other scientists, in addition to members of Congress, have implored the Administration to act.
To date, President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored the former USFWS directors and the scientists and the members of Congress and their pleas to act.
Secretary Haaland herself wrote an op-ed in the USA Today -- more than one year ago -- saying she is "committed to ensuring that wolves have the conservation they need to survive and thrive in the wild based on science and law."
Hundreds of wolves have been killed since then, and she has taken no action and provided no updates. She could end this unsustainable killing with a single secretarial order, as the former directors of the USFWS have asked her to do. Her inaction is difficult to understand and does not align with her words.
This inaction has far-reaching consequences. A recent scientific report found that restoring animals, including wolves, can be a part of the fight against climate change -- something the Secretary has said is a top priority (https://www.newscientist.com/article/2366378-restoring-just-nine-groups-of-animals-could-help-combat-global-warming/).
Wolves provide substantial economic benefits to local communities in the form of tourism related to viewing (live) wolves and are important parts of their ecosystems.
Wolves are being hunted, snared, trapped, and killed in more gruesome ways in Idaho right now. Our country invested substantial resources in bringing them back. Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities as the current leader of the U.S. Department of the Interior and, at long last, act before it is too late.
Joseph M Staples
Keene, N.H., May 10