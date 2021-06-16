To the editor: The American Dream is to own a home, a big fenced-in yard for kids to play in and a place to have a family BBQ. So, if you live in a home that has a yard, scrubs, space between you and your neighbor and you work every day to pay your mortgage, you are the target of the Biden infrastructure plan.
Biden is proposing the elimination of neighborhoods like yours. He’s pushing your city/town to permit apartment buildings in your neighborhood “to ease a national affordable housing shortage and combat racial injustice.”
The Biden Administration policy is to have low-income families, who can’t afford single family homes in the suburbs, to live in multi-family, multi-story apartment buildings next door to you instead. His proposal provides incentives to local governments by conditioning funding, grants and tax incentives to include multi-story in suburb zoning regulation.
Would President Biden, who owns a 4-acre lakefront home in Delaware where there is no public or affordable housing, allow a high-rise to be built next door?
Regulating land use and local zoning has always been a function of local government. We don’t need big government to usurp local control to achieve a Democrat social agenda.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, June 13