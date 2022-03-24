To the editor: The United States was once the leader of the free world. We’re now humiliated and ignored in just one year because of the election of Joe Biden as President. Many can share the blame. Former President Obama encouraged him to run. Also complicit is the media for failure to report the Biden family’s profiting in Ukraine, China, Russia and his questionable leadership in the Senate and as vice president.
In his first year he canceled the Keystone pipeline, federal leases and ANWAR. He made it more difficult for the oil industry to obtain bank financing for fracking which all resulted in our oil production loss of 2 million barrels a day.
His sudden withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan without notifying NATO forces and leaving US citizens behind destroyed his trust and commitment to our allies. Biden’s tepid response to aid Ukraine’s defense encouraged Russian advances resulting in disastrous losses of civilian’s/children’s lives.
Biden has shown our allies he can’t be trusted and he has created a giant leadership void in the world. His climate change and woke agenda turning warships green and focusing on diversity has eroded our military effectiveness.
Don’t be fooled in the mid-terms by his alleged accomplishments. Biden hasn’t taken out a bully nor has he united NATO in its opposition to Russian aggression. His sanctions united Russia with China and his conversations to defuse aggression only encouraged more aggression. His climate change agenda hurts the middle class with inflation. Biden lies when blaming others. He’s a failure.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, March 12