To the editor: This president seems to have the brains of a half plate of sauerkraut. If you want to pull out of a war, you get your people (Americans, diplomats, allies, and friends) out first; then get your equipment, and finally your armed forces. This nincompoop did it backwards, stranding thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of allies behind enemy lines, not to mention over $50 billion of state of the art military equipment (including an air force worth of attack helicopters) left to the enemy.
This is the same mooncalf that shut down the Keystone pipeline from Canada only to OK the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia. I get it that you don't like fossil fuels, but why give the money to your adversary!? Putin must love this guy.
Last July there were about 20,000 illegal aliens crossing our Southern border. This July it topped 220,000 (many with COVID-19), and the President of the United States says the border is closed. Law enforcement in Texas might just disagree.
Stephen McConnel
Townshend, Aug. 28