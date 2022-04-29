To the editor: Inflation results when government prints money to pay bills without corresponding economic growth. In 16 months, Democrats and Biden approved $2.9 trillion in spending above budget this year and Biden is now proposing more spending to curb inflation. Historically high inflation normally precedes a recession.
Inflation started to increase right after Biden was inaugurated. When he declared war on fossil fuel, increased drilling/environment regulations, canceled the Keystone pipeline, and banned all new drilling on Federal lands, it reduced domestic oil supply by almost 2 million barrels a day and spiked oil prices. This ended our energy independence causing dependency on other countries at inflated prices. This ultimately increased prices in every industry.
The purchasing value of the dollar is decreasing because of inflation. A family would have to generate $7,000 more income before taxes to equal the buying power of 2020. Consumers see the effects of inflation not only at gas pumps but also grocery stores. Bags of groceries that used to cost $30 are now $60. Manufacturers’ car prices are changing almost daily because part prices keep rising resulting in a dealer sur-charge added to the sticker price. The cost of borrowing will also increase which will affect home and car purchases.
A former Obama cabinet officer said Biden has been wrong on foreign policy decisions his entire career. Barack Obama wasn’t complimentary about Biden’s judgement as vice-president. We’re in for a rough couple of years. We need leaders who understand economics to take back our country.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, April 16