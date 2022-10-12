To the editor: News stories today are centered on Trump, the Mar-a-Largo raid and bashing Trump supporters. It’s a clever Democrat strategy to attract independents and to divert attention from Biden’s dismal leadership that’s an affront to Americans. Fueling this strategy is Republican leadership’s inability to focus on Biden’s mess that’s destroying our culture, economic stability and leadership in the world.
Biden has lost control of the southern border where illegals and drugs are entering at all time high rates. Overdoses, violent crimes and soft crime policies by Democrats have created dangerous war zones in our communities. Biden’s catering to teacher unions and keeping schools closed during COVID has reduced test scores, further dumbing down America. Inflation is Biden’s hidden tax created by Congress's reckless spending; it reduces families' purchasing power by $6,000 and causes interest rates, fuel, food and housing to reach now highs. His federal voting reform agenda will lead us into a fascist New World Order.
Our foreign policy influence has diminished. We’ve given the Taliban billions in weapons with our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that motivated Putin to invade Ukraine and increase China’s influence in the Pacific. Biden is negotiating giving Iran $100 billion in cash which will fund worldwide terrorists’ activities. His climate change agenda is creating power and food supply shortages around the world.
Yet, with all these failures, Biden is blaming those who want to Make America Great Again. He’s a divisive president who with Congressional Democrats are destroying what we stand for with scary consequences.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Sept. 18